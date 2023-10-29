Pune (Maharashtra): Sri Lanka has suffered a huge setback after their in-form fast bowler Lahiru Kumara has been ruled out of the ongoing marquee event, ICC World Cup 2023 due to a left-thigh muscle injury. He is replaced by another speedster Dushmantha Chameera for the remainder of the tournament.

Lahiru Kumara hurt his left thigh during a training session ahead of Sri Lanka's must-win encounter against Afghanistan at Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) stadium here on Monday and has been replaced in the squad by fellow pacer Dushmantha Chameera.

Chameera's inclusion was approved by the Event Technical Committee of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday. "The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 has approved Dushmantha Chameera as a replacement for Lahiru Kumara in the Sri Lanka squad," the ICC said in a release.

Lahiru Kumara bowled a brilliant spell of 3-35 to play a significant role in Sri Lanka's emphatic eight-wicket win over England in Bengaluru. Kumara's injury marks the third injury setback for Sri Lanka, with skipper Dasun Shanaka's quad and Matheesha Pathirana's shoulder injury already sidelined them due to their respective injuries. Sri Lanka currently has two wins from five matches of the ongoing World Cup and is currently placed in fifth place on the standings with four group matches remaining.

Sri Lanka squad: Kusal Mendis (Captain), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Angelo Mathews, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne.