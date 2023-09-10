Colombo (Sri Lanka) : Cricketing arch rivals India and Pakistan come face to face for their second clash in the ongoing Asia Cup match on Sunday. The rivals clash will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, the national capital of Sri Lanka.

Both the rival teams looked eager to take on each other in the Super Four clash. There has been a lot of anticipation among the cricket enthusiasts about the India-Pakistan clash. If all goes well with the weather, their expectations of a high-voltage match may come true.

Earlier on September 8, there was a rain hurdle for several matches during the current showdowns. The Asian Cricket Council(ACC) announced a reserve day for the much-anticipated match between arch-rivals India vs Pakistan in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2023.

In yesterday's encounter, Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh in the Asia Cup tournament super four by 21 runs. It was a win that the Tigers struggled hard to finally secure. Sri Lankan player Sadeera Samarawickrama scored 93 runs and guided his team to victory with 257/9 in 50 overs. Bangladesh started very well to chase the target set by Lankans while its Towhid Hridoy hit 82 out of 97 balls. But successive loss of three wickets let the team down eventually.