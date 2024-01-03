Cape Town (South Africa): Strange is Test cricket. India was poised at 153 for 4 during their first innings of the second Test at the Newlands here on Wednesday.

But happened after that was unreal. First Lungi Ngidi wreaked havoc as he took three wickets in one over. Then Aiden Markram took a stunner to dismiss a set Virat Kohli. A mix-up happened between Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj and the latter, who had shone with the ball, had to make the long walk back to the pavilion. And then immediately after India was bundled out for 153.

So the Rahul Dravid-led team did not trouble the scorers and lost six wickets without adding a run. This is the first instance of such a thing happening in Test cricket.

Wednesday was also the day when 20 wickets (10 South Africa and 10 India) fell inside a day on a pitch that did not look so dangerous for batting. Earlier for India, Mohammed Siraj, who hails from Hyderabad was the wrecker-in-chief as India bundled out South Africa for 55.

India also achieved a dubious record in their first innings when six of their batters fell for a duck (zero). Six ducks in India’s innings is the the joint-most in a Test innings. It is the 8th instance of six ducks in a Test inn for any team and the second for India. Six India batters got duck out vs England at Manchester in 2014 as well.

It is unreal that on the first day of the Test match, 20 wickets have fallen and it was the pacers who were all over the batters