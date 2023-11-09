Kolkata: Indian cricket has a long-standing relationship with the world of entertainment. Actress Sharmila Tagore was married to the then Indian captain Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

The trend continues even today with couples like Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech, Harbhajan Singh-Geeta Basra, Hardik Pandya-Natasha Stankovic, KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty, Zaheer Khan-Sagarika Ghatge and so on are the epitome of honeymoon in cricket and film.

Bengali actress Payal Ghosh seems to have taken a leaf out of their books and sent marriage proposal to India's pace sensation Mohammad Shami after his stunning show in the ICC World Cup 2023.

When ETV Bharat contacted her for details on the matter, the actress, who is a sports lover at heart, had no qualms in admitting that. She said that in childhood, she was also determined to marry former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly.

Actress Payal Ghosh expressed her love directly through social media without much ado. Directly proposing marriage to Shami, she wrote, "Shami, you improve your English. I am ready to marry you." Writing her post on her X handle, the internet world broke.

ETV Bharat contacted Mumbai resident Payal Ghosh to hear her story. Payal said cheerfully, "I wrote it very casually. I just wrote it as a compliment to his performance. Nothing else. I am a fan of his game. I have been watching cricket since I was two or three years old. Our house is in Shyambazar in Kolkata. Cricket, regardless of the women and men of the family. I watched regularly. So I used to sit and watch."

In this context, Payal also openly told about his love for Sourav Ganguly. She said, "I am also a fan of Sourav Ganguly. He is the prince of Kolkata. I was such a big fan at a very young age. I said I will marry Ganguly. When I was very young, Sourav Ganguly got married. I cried a lot. So I am such a fan of cricket and cricketers. My first crush in cricket was Sourav Ganguly. And now I am in love with Shami's game...."

However, Mohammad Shami is silent even after seeing this post. He rarely comes on social media. Incidentally, Shami's wife Hasin Jahan's divorce case with him is currently under trial. Shami got married to cheerleader Hasin in 2014. A baby girl was born to them the following year. But, the relationship between Shami and Hasin started to sour since then. Hasin Jahan approached the police and court accusing Shami of alienation and domestic violence.

It should be noted that Payal Ghosh mostly acted in Southern and Hindi films. She has not been seen in Bengali films yet. When asked the reason for this, she said, "I want such a role in Bengal, for which I will get a national award. I will do my best. I just want a good role." Payal's Hindi film 'Fire of Love Red' directed by Ashok Tyagi is releasing soon.