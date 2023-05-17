Kolkata: Sourav Ganguly, the former president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), will now be provided with Z category security, indicating a significant increase in his security measures. Previously, Ganguly had been allotted Y category security, but the recent upgrade to Z category implies a higher level of protection for the renowned cricketer. The decision to strengthen Ganguly's security was made on Tuesday, according to sources from Lalbazar. However, the exact reason for this enhanced security for the former Indian captain remains unclear.

Under the new security arrangement, Ganguly will have an escort car preceding his own vehicle, and he will be accompanied by two security guards. It is worth noting that Ganguly has had a personal security guard in his car even during his playing days. The 'Prince of Calcutta,' as he is often referred to, has gained significant popularity throughout his career, which has necessitated the presence of security personnel around him. Nevertheless, the specific rationale behind his promotion to Z category security instead of Y category has not been provided, at least according to sources within the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB).

Z category security is typically assigned to individuals who face a threat or potential attack, and such security arrangements are usually granted based on formal applications. A recent example of this is Bollywood star Salman Khan, who had his security tightened after receiving a threatening phone call. Even during his performance in Kolkata last Saturday, Khan was kept under strict security measures. Similarly, Ganguly's security will be bolstered, although it has not been reported whether any threatening calls were made or if there is a specific threat to his safety.

Currently, Ganguly is occupied with his role as a mentor for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Following the conclusion of the IPL, he is scheduled to travel to London, where he will be present for the World Test Championship. While there was an offer for Ganguly to commentate during the championship, he declined the opportunity. The decision to increase his security just before his trip to London has sparked both apprehension and speculation.

The upgrade in Ganguly's security arrangements highlights the recognition of his status as a prominent figure in Indian cricket and beyond. As a former captain of the Indian cricket team and a highly influential individual in the sport, Ganguly has undoubtedly become a significant figure both on and off the field. The decision to provide him with Z category security signifies the importance of safeguarding him against potential risks or threats.

However, the lack of clarity surrounding the reasons behind this heightened security has led to various speculations. Some believe that recent developments in Ganguly's personal or professional life may have prompted the increased protection, while others suggest that it may be a precautionary measure based on intelligence reports.