Hyderabad: Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans on Monday named Shubman Gill as captain to lead the team ahead of the 2024 season of the cash-rich league. The vacancy was necessitated after incumbent Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya was traded to five-time champions Mumbai Indians.

Gujarat Titans Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki said, “Shubman Gill has shown growth in stature and standing over the last two years at the highest level of the game. "We’ve seen him mature not only as a batter but also as a leader in cricket. His contribution on the field has helped Gujarat Titans emerge as a formidable force, guiding the team through a successful campaign in 2022 and a strong run in 2023.

"His maturity and skill is evident in his on-field performance and we are extremely excited to embark on a new journey with a young leader like Shubman at the helm,” Solanki was quoted as saying in a statement issued by Gujarat Titans. GT also announced Gill's captaincy on its official X handle with his picture that read "Shub Shuruat".

Shubman Gill on his part said that he was delighted and proud to assume the captaincy of Gujarat Titans. He thanked the franchise for the trust they showed in him to lead such a fine team. "We have had two exceptional seasons and I keenly look forward to leading the team with our exciting brand of cricket,” added Gill, an opener and batter par excellence. The auction for the IPL 2024 will be held on December 19 in Dubai.