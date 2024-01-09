SHREYAS IYER INCLUDED IN MUMBAI RANJI SQUAD FOR GAME AGAINST ANDHRA

Hyderabad: India batter Shreyas Iyer, who was excluded for the three match T20 series against Afghanistan, has been included in Mumbai's squad for Ranji Trophy game against Andhra.

The Senior Selection Committee of Mumbai Cricket Association consisting of Rajeev Kulkarni (Chairman), Sanjay Patil, Ravi Thaker, Jeetendra Thackeray and Kiran Powar picked the squad for the game against Andhra, which will be played at the MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy Ground, Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

The game will be played from January 12 to 15. Mumbai defeated Bihar in their first Ranji Trophy game at the season by an innings and 51 runs at Patna.

The side will be led by star batter Ajinkya Rahane and comprises batters Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani. Shreyas is a prolific right handed batter who has rose from age group cricket and proved for his mettle for the national side.

The Mumbai team was announced by Mumbai Cricket Association Secretary Ajinkya Naik through a statement issued on MCA website. Shreyas has played 67 First Class matches and scored 5407 runs with 13 hundreds and 29 half centuries. His highest score in First Class is 202 not out. The Mumbai selectors have reposed their faith in wicketkeeper-batter Hardik Tamore for the fixture.

The pace battery will be led by seasoned campaigner Dhawal Kulkarni and comprises Royston Doas and Mohit Awasthi.