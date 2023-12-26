SHIKHAR DHAWAN PENS HEARTFELT NOTE TO SON TO WISH HIM ON BIRTHDAY

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a touching birthday message for his son Zoravar on his social media handle. Dhawan is separated from his wife Aesha Mukerji and he noted in the letter that he has been unable to see his son for a year now.

Sharing a screenshot of the video call with his son, Shikhar, a left-handed batter revealed that he hasn't been unable to see his son from alnmost a year.

"It's been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I’ve been blocked from everywhere so posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday,” an emotional Dhawan wrote with a picture in which Zoravar was seen standing with his hands inside the pockets of his hoodie.

In the next few lines, Shikhar adviced his son to be humble, compassionate and patient. "Even if I can’t connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you’re doing great and growing up nicely. Papa always misses you and loves you. He’s always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong," he added.