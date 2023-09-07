New Delhi: Star Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan congratulated his teammates who were chosen to represent India in the World Cup 2023 after his exclusion from the announced India's 15 member squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Expressing his support and prayers for the team, Dhawan extolled the the team to bring the cup back home and make the nation proud.

Dhawan expressed his support to the chosen squad by sharing a special message twitter. The 37-year-old backed team India to win the World Cup on home soil held from Oct 5.

"Congratulations to my fellow team mates & friends chosen to represent India in the WC 2023 tournament! With the prayers and support of 1.5 billion people, you carry our hopes and dreams. May you bring the cup back home and make us proud! Go all out, Team India!", Dhawan tweeted.

Also read: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan attain career-best ICC ODI Rankings

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the provisional 15-man squad for the ICC World Cup 2023 on Tuesday. Dhawan was dropped from the team due to his poor form in ODI's. Dhawan who last played against Bangladesh, hasn't played an ODI since December 2022.

Dhawan was considered an integral part of Indian Cricket Team's (ICT) leadership group, with ODI world Cup on the line. The arrival of youngsters Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan on the international arena, many seniors with poor form had to bow out.

Dhawan was averaging 34.40, with a strike rate of 74.21 last year.

This year, Dhawan had a great run in the IPL 2023 season with his bat, averaging 41.44 with a strikerate of 142.91. Helming Punjab Kings, Dhawan played 11 matches and 373 runs came off his bat in the recently concluded IPL edition.

Also read: Kuldeep Yadav 2.0: How he became an automatic pick in India's WC squad