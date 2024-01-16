SHARDUL THAKUR NOT AVAILABLE FOR TWO MORE WEEKS

Hyderabad/Mumbai: India pacer Shardul Thakur, who injured his shoulder during the nets in last Test series in South Africa has informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) that he will take another two weeks to recover. This effectively means that the ace all-rounder, who hails from Palghar, is set to miss the next two Ranji Trophy games for Mumbai, who have won the coveted title for a record 41 times.

It may be recalled that Shardul, who was hit on his shoulders in South Africa, is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the Bengaluru-based National Cricket Academy (NCA). "He has informed the MCA that he will take two more weeks to cover. We are also waiting for an official communication from the NCA," a senior Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) official told ETV Bharat on conditions of anonymity.

It may also be recalled that the BCCI has cracked a whip on players and asked to take part in the Ranji Trophy, which is the national domestic championship. The two rounds of the Ranji Trophy ended today and the third round will kickstart from Friday, January 19.