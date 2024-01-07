Navi Mumbai: Australia defeated India by six wickets in the second women's T20 to level the three-match series here on Sunday. Australia first restricted India to 130 for 8 and then overhauled the target in 19 overs.

Ellyse Perry, playing her 300th international match, top-scored with an unbeaten 21-ball 34. Alyssa Healy (26), Beth Mooney (20), Tahlia McGrath (19) and Phoebe Litchfield (18 not out) -- all contributed with the bat to ensure a series-levelling victory for the visitors.

For India, Deepti Sharma (2/22) snapped two wickets, while Shreyanka Patil (1/40) and Pooja Vastrakar (1/8) also took one wicket each. Sent into bat, the Indian batters failed to come up with substantial contributions in the face of some disciplined bowling by the visitors, especially Kim Garth (2/27 in 4 overs) in the beginning and then Georgia Wareham (2/17 in 4 overs). All-rounder Deepti Sharma top-scored for India with 30 off 27 balls.

Earlier in the day, India posted a total of 130/8 with Deepti Sharma being the top scorer thanks to her knock of 30 runs. Richa Ghosh and Smriti Mandhana got starts but they failed to capitalise on it. Kim Garth, Georgia Wareham and Annabel Sutherland picked two scalps each to come up with key contributions for the Australian side.

