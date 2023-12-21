Paarl (South Africa): Sanju Samson silenced his critics by hammering a mature hundred to help India post a respectable 296/8 in the series-deciding ODI here on Thursday. India lost opener Rajat Patidar (22) early as the promising right-handed batter failed to convert his start and was cleaned up by left arm pacer Nandre Burger, who has been a sensation.

Sai Sudarshan, who created a record by becoming the second Indian after Navjyot Singh Sidhu to slam back-to-back fifties in his first two games, failed to recreate the magic and perished for 10. He was trapped in front of the wickets by Beuran Hendricks. India was in a spot of bother at 49 for 2. But then one down Sanju Samson and skipper KL Rahul (21) rebuilt the innings with a 52-run stand for the third wicket and it was Samson, who was more aggressive. Rahul played the perfect second fiddle as they pulled the team out of the early trouble.

Rahul's stay at the crease was cut short by Wiaan Mulder after he was caught by Heinrich Klaasen. Then Sanju Samson, who was the cynosure of eyes, found an able ally in Tilak Varma (52), who notched up his half-century. Tilak hammered five boundaries and one six in his 77-ball knock. The duo added 116 runs for the fourth wicket and ensured that India crossed the 210-run mark.