SACHIN TENDULKARS HEARTFELT MESSAGE TO HIS SON

Hyderabad Telangana Sachin Tendulkar the former Mumbai Indians captain and cricketing legend expressed pride as his son Arjun Tendulkar made his debut for the Mumbai Indians MI during their match against the Kolkata Knight Riders KKR at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday The match marked a historic moment as Sachin and Arjun became the first fatherson duo to participate in the Indian Premier League IPL representing the same franchiseAfter the match Sachin took to social media to share a thoughtful message for his son He congratulated Arjun on his IPL debut and praised his hard work and dedication Arjun s sister Sara Tendulkar who was present at the venue during her brother s debut also reacted to the postSachin in his message wrote “Arjun today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer As your father someone who loves you and is passionate about the game I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back You have worked very hard to reach here and I am sure you will continue to do so This is the start of a beautiful journey All the bestNot only Sachin but several former Indian players came out openly to congratulate the young seamer Former Indian allrounder Yuvraj Singh wrote – “The longawaited occasion is finally here 🧢 congratulations ArjunTendulkar 🙌🏻 proud moment for the master sachinrt mipaltan Former Indian seamer Zaheer Khan wrote “Well earned MI debut for Arjun Tendulkar Proud moment for dad sachinrt who witnessed his son live from the dressing room This is just the start MI MIPaltan OneFamily Former Indian batsman Suresh Raina in his twitter message wrote “Congratulations to Arjun Tendulkar on his debut match today Best of luck to him as he steps onto the field showcasing his skills and carving his own path