Hyderabad: Former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has made a shocking revelation that current skipper Rohit Sharma wasn't keen to be India captain and he had to convince the Indian batter to take over the captaincy after Virat Kohli stepped down from the role.

Virat Kohli resgined the T20I captaincy in 2021 but was keen on captaining the team in the other formats. However, the selectors were of the opinion that India should have one captain in white-ball formats and so Kohli was sacked from the ODIs captaincy. Following which, Rohit Sharma took over the reigns of the Indian team in the one dayers and T20Is.

Sourav Ganguly was the BCCI president back then and he has come up with a revelation regarding the devlopment behind the scenes. Ganguly has stated that Rohit wasn't too keen on taking over the leadership role but he convinced him to do so.

"Rohit (Sharma) didn't want the captaincy because there was a lot of pressure on playing all formats - it had gone to a stage where I told him you have to say yes or I will announce your name. I am happy he has taken it now he is leading from the front and you guys can check the results," Ganguly said in an interview to Kolkata TV.