Bengaluru: Rohit Sharma's massive knock of unbeaten 121 runs not only helped the Indian team post a 200-plus total, on Wednesday against Afghanistan but he also broke several records with the knock.

Rohit became the first batter in the T20Is to score five centuries. He overtook Glenn Maxwell and Suryakumar Yadav who have four T20I hundreds to their name. Rohit amassed 121 runs from 69 balls laced with eight sixes. The hitman also trumped Virat Kohli in terms of scoring the most runs as India's T20I captain. Rohit has now scored 1573 runs while former Indian skipper Kohli has 1570 T20I runs to his name as India's captain.

Along with Rohit, Rinku Singh also inked his name in the history books. He joined forces with the 36-year-old to form a partnership of 190 runs for the fifth wicket which is the highest T20I partnership for India. Rohit also achieved a brilliant success rate as a result of India's victory and equalled MS Dhoni in the terms of most T20I wins as India's captain.

Dhoni had 41 wins from 72 fixtures to his name while the Hitman achieved a similar milestone in a span of 54 matches. Also, it was the highest match aggregate (424) for an India vs Afghanistan T20I fixture.

The high-scoring thriller witnessed two super overs unfold with India emerging victorious in the end. Afghanistan fought tooth and nail to equal India's total in the game but failed to outplay the opponents in the super-over. Rinku Singh shined with the willow for the Indian side apart from Rohit while Washington Sundar scalped the most wickets (3) for India in the fixture.