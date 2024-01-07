Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 16-member squad for the T20I series against Afghanistan with the return of India's star duo. Both the players have returned to the shortest format of the game after playing their last T20I in the World Cup played last year in Australia.

Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav missed out on the squad as a result of suffering ankle injuries.

Rohit and Virat played their last T20I game against England in the T20 World Cup 2022. They chose to pritorise red-ball cricket and ODI format over the shortest format considering the lead-up to the World Test Championship Final and ODI World Cup in 2023. The duo will feature in the shortest format once again after staying away for a long span. Rohit will lead the team while Kohli will have a responsibility to handle the middle-order while playing an anchor role.

Other notable absentees in the squad include KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. Young openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan are also missing from the line-up. The inclusion of the Rohit-Kohli duo means that they are back in India's plans for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar