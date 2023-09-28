Rajkot(Gujarat): Australia salvaged some pride in the final game of the three-match ODI series against India beating the hosts by 66 runs. The team rotated their team combination throughout the series as key players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were rested for the first two ODIs while Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Mohammed Shami did not play in the third.

Rotation policy-Reflecting upon the rotation policy adopted by India, Rohit made it clear that the team management is clear about the team combination in the World Cup and it is highly unlikely that there will be a change in the World Cup squad before the deadline of September 28.

Clarity in choice-"When we talk about the 15 we are very clear what we want. We are not confused. We know where we are headed as a team. It's a team sport and we want everyone to come and play their part - that's how we win championships. It's about looking after the body and try and stay fresh for the next one and half months," Rohit Sharma said in the post-match presentation.

Maxwell back in form- Glenn Maxwell made a comeback in the team in the last game and was impressive with his off-break. The Australian all-rounder picked four wickets which included prized scalps of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The South Africa series didn't fare very well for him but Maxwell expressed that he was keen to make a comeback and will be looking to carry the momentum into the World Cup.

"Not too bad, is it! It has been a lot of hard work. The South Africa tour was a bit of a setback, but sped things up as well, got back home and got an injection. I don't have any travel issues, unlike the others. I look fresh. It's nice to chip in. We are all trying to be as flexible as possible. We have a super-flexible list and it's good to get some momentum before the World Cup," he explained.

Australia packs full strength ahead of WC- With Mitchell Starc and Maxwell making it back into the side, Australia were playing with almost a full-strength team. The result also went their way and Pat Cummins expressed joy over the performance of both players on their return to the national side. Also, he updated that Ashton Agar and Travis Head have sustained injuries.