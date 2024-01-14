ROHIT SHARMA BECOMES FIRST EVER CRICKETER TO FEATURE IN 150 T20IS

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): India skipper and star batter Rohit Sharma has inked his name in the history books by becoming the first ever play to feature in 150 T20Is on Sunday during the second T20I of the three-match series between India and Afghanistan.

India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the fixture against Afghanistan at the Holkar Stadium and Rohit created history as soon as the first ball was bowled. He became the first cricketer to be a part of 150 T20Is while Ireland's Paul Stirling is in the second place with 134 matches in the shortest format to his name. George Dockrell is at the third position with 128 fixtures while Pakistan's Shoaib Malik has featured in 124 games.

Rohit is making a comeback to the Indian T20I side through the Afghanistan series after a 14-month gap and he is likely to be in the scheme of things for the Indian side ahead of the T20 World Cup to be held in Caribbean and the United States. The side will hope for a blistering start from the star Indian batter in the second innings which might help the Indian team take an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series.