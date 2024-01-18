Bengaluru: India's whitewash of Afghanistan that came with the Wednesday night dramatic thriller played at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium, stoked a controversy after Rohit Sharma walking to the middle in both the Super Overs.

Rohit who was the chief architect of the victory with a whirlwind knock of unbeaten 121 runs, guided India to a 200-plus in the first innings and also played a pivotal role in both the super overs with the willow.

However, the incredibly engrossing fixture was marred by controversy with Rohit's reappearance to bat in the second Super Over after having retired hurt. The move brought into question the rules and regulations of the game. Rohit declared himself retired hurt on the penultimate ball of the first super over and again came out to bat on the first ball of the second super over.

As per the ICC Playing Conditions for Men's T20Is, "Any batsman dismissed in any previous Super Over shall be ineligible to bat in any subsequent Super Over."

India's chase of 17 was reduced to an equation of 2 runs from 1 ball in the first Super Over. Rinku Singh replaced Rohit with an idea that he would be quick while running between the wickets. However, there was no confirmation on whether Rohit was 'retired out' or 'retired not out'.

In case of ‘Retired - out’, the Indian skipper wouldn't have been allowed to bat again. However, he walked in the middle in the second Super Over and gathered all the runs India needed.

Clause 25.4.2 of the ICC Playing Conditions for men's T20Is states: "If a batsman retires because of illness, injury or any other unavoidable cause, that batsman is entitled to resume his innings. If for any reason this does not happen, that batsman is to be recorded as 'Retired - not out'."

"If a batsman retires for any reason other than as in clause 25.4.2, the innings of that batsman may be resumed only with the consent of the opposing captain. If for any reason this does not happen, that batsman is to be recorded as 'Retired - out'"

Based on the above two clauses, it can be assumed that Rohit's re-entry was with the consent of opposition captain Ibrahim Zadran. However, Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott's statement in the post-match press conference indicated that both teams were in confusion over the double Super Over scenario.

"I have no idea," Trott said when asked if the officials consulted them regarding the situation. "Has there ever been two Super Overs? That's what I am trying to say. It's sort of like a new… we keep setting these new sort of rules. What I am trying to say is we kept testing the rules, we kept testing the guidelines."

On the other hand, India head coach Rahul Dravid praised the move.