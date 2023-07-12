ROHIT SAYS SHUBMAN GILL WILL BAT AT 3 YASHASVI JAISWAL TO OPEN AGAINST WINDIES

Roseau (West Indies): India captain Rohit Sharma has said that young batter Yashasvi Jaiswal will open the Indian innings in the Test series against the West Indies since Shubman Gill has expressed his desire to bat one-down on a long-term basis.

The 23-year-old Shubman, who made his Test debut against Australia in Melbourne in December 2020 has opened along with Rohit in the past. "As far as batting order is concerned, Shubhman Gill will bat at number three as he himself wants to play at that slot. He himself went up to Rahul bhai (coach Rahul Dravid) and requested that since he has played all his cricket at number three and four, he feels he could contribute more for the team in that slot," Rohit told reporters on the eve of the series opener.

"For us, it's a good thing that we will have a left-right combination at the top. Hopefully, this will be a long-term solution as we were desperate for a left-hander (batter) at the top. Hope he (Jaiswal) can make that spot his own," added Rohit.

In 2019, Gill toured West Indies with India A team and batted at number 3, 4, and 5. The Indian skipper also said that both Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin will play alongside three pacers. "We will play with three seamers and two spinners after having a look at the wicket. In 2017 in the Pakistan versus West Indies game, a lot of wickets were taken by spinners, and last few days when we trained, we also found that there is some bounce on offer," Rohit added.

"All eleven will have the responsibility to win the match. If you play for a long period, yes, you have some extra responsibility but once you wear that India jersey, both me and a new player will have the same opportunities and the same conditions to counter. Obviously, I will have more knowledge but everyone wants to perform. Just not seniors but everyone needs to step up," Rohit said.

The two-Test series, between India and West Indies, which is part of the World Test Championship, begins today (July 12) evening at Windsor Park at Roseau in Dominica. This is the first Test India will play after their loss to Australia in the final of the last edition of the World Test Championship. (With agency inputs)

