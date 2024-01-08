RIYAN PARAG SMASHES SECOND FASTEST CENTURY OF RANJI TROPHY

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Assam skipper Riyan Parag smashed the second fastest century of the Ranji Trophy against Chhattisgarh at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium here on Monday. Notably, this is also his career best score in First Class cricket.

Riyan smashed a blistering 155 off just 87 deliveries. His knock was laced with 12 sixes and 11 boundaries. This knock came in the second innings of Assam, after his team was followed on by Amandeep Khare-led side.

The 22-year-old surpassed former Indian stumper Naman Ojha’s 69 balls century which came against Karnataka in 2014-15 season while representing Madhya Pradesh in Indore. However, India's wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant, who represents Delhi in domestic circuit, holds the record of fastest hundred, achieving the feat in mere 48 balls against Jharkhand in the 2016-17 season.

Riyan, who represented the Rajasthan Royals in the India Premier League (IPL), tried to pull things back for his side but didn't get the support from the other end as the batters made a beeline to the pavillion. The second highest individual score for Assam was 39.

Opting to bowl, Assam bowlers failed to live up to the expectations and couldn’t exploit the help from the surface, conceding 327 runs in the first innings. Chhattisgarh skipper Amandeep Khare slammed a century to put his team in the commendable position. In reply, Assam batters fell apart like the house of leaves and the team was bowled out 159 runs in the first innings.