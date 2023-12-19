Hyderabad: Delhi Capitals skipper, Rishabh Pant, is on the brink of a comeback in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season, having recovered from severe injuries sustained in a car accident. Speculations arose when Pant participated in a Delhi Capitals camp in Kolkata last month, alongside senior franchise figures like Sourav Ganguly, Ricky Ponting, and Pravin Amre.

Recent reports suggest Pant's return is almost confirmed and the twist in plot may come in the form of him taking reins as skipper. The latest one to suggest is from the horse's mouth. Pant expressed his excitement for the upcoming IPL 2024 auction in Dubai.

In a video shared by Delhi Capitals, Pant conveyed his eagerness for his first active involvement in the IPL auction. "It is something new and exciting. I haven't been a part of the auction process before. I am looking forward to it," Pant shared his thoughts.

Pant has been highly impressive since his debut in the IPL in 2016. The left-hand batter boasts an impressive record with 2838 runs in 98 matches and a striking strike rate of 147.97.

Pan underwent a very challenging period after he was in a traumatic car accident, which forced him to miss the previous IPL edition, the World Test Championship final, and the ODI World Cup in 2023.

The fans' favourite remained close to their hearts as we also witnessed people offering prayers and wishing him a speedy recovery. His fans closely followed his recovery journey, with updates shared on social media platforms. Pant acknowledged the overwhelming support he received during this challenging time, emphasising the importance of fans' love and encouragement in both physical and mental recovery.

"I think it has been amazing because when we keep playing cricket we feel no one loves us, due to the pressure of so many things. It was a hard time, but I got to know that people love us and respect us and the kind of appreciation and concern that people have shown over a period of time because of my injury was heartfelt," the DC skipper said.

"It was crazy and it means a lot as an individual when you’re going through a very rough time. Not just physical but also mental", Pant added.

As the Delhi Capitals gear up for the IPL 2024 mini-auction in Dubai, Pant expressed his desire to keep things simple and savour the moments that come his way. Despite the team's disappointing ninth-place finish in the previous campaign, Pant thanked supporters for their unwavering backing and assured them that the team would strive to deliver their best in future endeavours.

"My mantra is the same. Let’s keep it simple and keep enjoying whatever comes our way and make the most of it," the Roorkee boy said.