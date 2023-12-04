Hyderabad: India's young spinner Ravi Bishnoi registered his name in the record book after equalling ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin's feat of claiming the most wickets for India in a bilateral T20 home series on Sunday.

Ravi Bishnoi finished the T20 series against Australia as the leading wicket-taker with nine wickets. He also won a Man of the Series award for his exceptional performance in the five-match T20 series against Australia.

Bishnot claimed nine wickets with an average of 18.22 at an economy of 8.20 in the series equalling Ashwin's record against Sri Lanka in 2016. Ashwin picked nine wickets in just three matches averaging only 3.88 and conceded runs at an economy of 3.18. The 23-year-old picked up two crucial wickets in the last T20 to guide India to a win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Bishnoi shared insights into his bowling plan saying, "My plan is simple - bowl stump-to-stump." Quizzed about the upcoming South Africa tour, he said, "(There will be) different wickets, a different challenge, will try to adapt as quickly as I can."