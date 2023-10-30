RATAN TATA CLARIFIES ON ANNOUNCING A REWARD OF RS 10 CR TO AFGHANISTAN CRICKETER RASHID KHAN

Hyderabad: Recently there was a lot of publicity on social media that entrepreneur Ratan Tata announced a reward of Rs 10 crore to Afghanistan's top cricketer Rashid Khan. Ratan Tata responded to this on the X platform on Monday and dismissed the news. He clarified that he did not speak on behalf of any cricketer and did not believe such forward messages. What actually happened...

It is known that Afghanistan (AFG vs PAK) recorded a sensational victory over Pakistan at the ODI World Cup 2023 tournament. However, recently, some netizens posted on social media that cricketer Rashid Khan was seen holding the Indian flag in the Afghan celebrations after this match, and as a result, ICC fined him Rs 55 lakhs. Knowing about this, Ratan Tata announced financial assistance of Rs 10 crore to Rashid Khan and it has gone viral on social media.

Ratan Tata reacted strongly to this news. "I have not made any suggestion to the ICC or any other cricket body about the fine of any player. No reward has been announced for any player. I have nothing to do with cricket. Unless you get official information from me, don't believe such WhatsApp forward messages and false videos," Ratan Tata posted on the X platform.