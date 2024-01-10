Mumbai (Maharashtra): Ramakant Achrekar is famously known for tutoring greats of the game like master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli.

Maharashtra Minister Deepak Kesarkar met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at his residence 'Shivtirth' regarding the preservation of Ramakant Achrekar's memories at Shivaji Park.

Raj Thackeray had expressed the wish that Ramakant Achrekar's memory should be preserved on the ground where he produced several players. Accordingly, Deepak Kesarkar met him to take the necessary actions. Officials of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai accompanied Kesarkar.

Speaking to reporters after this meeting, Deepak Kesarkar said that "a small memorial of Ramakant Achrekar, who produced many cricketers including Sachin Tendulkar, should remain at the Shivaji Park ground. A meeting was held with Raj Thackeray. Raj Thackeray has presented a very beautiful concept in this regard."

To bring this concept into existence Deepak Kesarkar further said that as the guardian minister, I will hold a meeting about this and soon approve it. "Children playing cricket will continue to be inspired by such a concept. Raj Thackeray will give more information about this concept," he added.

Ramakant Achrekar died in Mumbai on January 2, 2019. He was born in Malwan in Maharashtra. Some of his other students former India players Chandu Pandit, Praveen Amre. He was a recipient of Padma Shri, the country's fourth highest civilian honour and the Dronacharya Award.