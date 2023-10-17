Ranchi: Railways' middle-order batter Ashutosh Sharma has registered his name in the history book by slamming an 11-ball fifty to break Yuvraj Singh's record of being the fastest Indian batter to reach half-century in T20s. Yuvraj had held the record for the last 16 years as he tore apart the English bowling attack in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 completing his fifty in just 12 balls.

The 25-year-old came at the crease in the game against Arunachal Pradesh when the team were on 131/4 with five overs to go. He then played a whirlwind knock of 53 runs from just 12 balls smashing eight sixes and a boundary. A innings with a stunning strike rate of 441.66 was laced with four sixes in the cover and long-off region. The team amassed 115 runs in the last five overs and Railways put 246/5 on the scoreboard as a result.