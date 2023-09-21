RAHUL DRAVID BACKS RECALL OF RAVICHANDRAN ASHWIN TO ODI SQUAD SAYS HE CAN CONTRIBUTE WITH BAT AT NUMBER 8

Mohali (Punjab): India head coach Rahul Dravid on Thursday backed the recalling of ace-offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin to the Indian ODI team for the three-match ODI series against Australia beginning here tomorrow.

The Indian selectors have reposed their faith in Ravichandran Ashwin, who has 151 wickets from 113 games. The off-spinner, who represents Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket, has been recalled to the national side after 21 months. He played the last ODI versus South Africa at Boland Park on January 21, 2022.

"Having someone of (Ravichandran) Ashwin's experience come back is always good for us. (Ravichandran) Ashwin provides experience and the ability to contribute with the bat at No. 8," Dravid said at the pre-match press conference.