Rahul Dravid backs recall of Ravichandran Ashwin to ODI squad; says he can contribute with bat at number 8
Published: 8 minutes ago
Rahul Dravid backs recall of Ravichandran Ashwin to ODI squad; says he can contribute with bat at number 8
Published: 8 minutes ago
Mohali (Punjab): India head coach Rahul Dravid on Thursday backed the recalling of ace-offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin to the Indian ODI team for the three-match ODI series against Australia beginning here tomorrow.
The Indian selectors have reposed their faith in Ravichandran Ashwin, who has 151 wickets from 113 games. The off-spinner, who represents Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket, has been recalled to the national side after 21 months. He played the last ODI versus South Africa at Boland Park on January 21, 2022.
"Having someone of (Ravichandran) Ashwin's experience come back is always good for us. (Ravichandran) Ashwin provides experience and the ability to contribute with the bat at No. 8," Dravid said at the pre-match press conference.
Dravid also backed Suryakumar Yadav, whose ODI numbers have not been that impressive like T20. The head coach also backed the decision of the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel to rest star players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the two ODIs against Australia saying that the team management wants the duo to be fresh for the 2023 World Cup, which begins in the first week of October. India begin their World Cup campaign against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Also read: India vs Australia: Will 'Men in Blue' start the series with a victory in absence of key players?