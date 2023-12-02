RAHUL DRAVID AND HIS WIFE VIJETA SPOTTED WATCHING THEIR SON PLAY IN COOCH BEHAR TROPHY

Mysuru (Karnataka): Head coach of the Indian team Rahul Dravid and his wife Vijeta were seen watching their son Samit play in the Under-19 Cooch Bihar Trophy cricket tournament fixture between Karnataka and Uttarakhand on Friday. The couple attended the proceedings at the Manasa Gangotri Srikanth Dutta Narasimharaja Wodeyar Stadium here.

Rahul Dravid and his wife were sitting on the step around the ground while spectating their son playing for Karnataka U-19. Instead of sitting in the stadium gallery, Rahul Dravid, a former India skipper, sat on the steps like a normal person showing his simplicity to watch his son play.

The cricket fans were seen taking pictures with the former Indian cricketer. "Like all parents, I have come to see my son play, nothing special'," he stated.

Uttarakhand U-19 won the toss against Karnataka U-19 and elected to bat. They ended the first day at a score of 232/9 and Samit, who is an all-rounder finished his five overs while conceding 11 runs without taking any wicket. Samit has showcased his abilities with the bat earlier in the season with fifties against Himachal Pradesh and Delhi.

Dravid has two young children pursuing cricket as a profession. Dravid's elder son, Samit, who turned 18 earlier this year, plays for Karnataka in the Under-19 Cooch Bihar Trophy. His younger son, Anvay, was named as the captain of the Karnataka U-14 team recently.