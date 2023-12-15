PSL AHMAD SHEHZAD RETIRES FROM PAKISTAN SUPER LEAGUE SAYS DELIBERATE EFFORT TO KEEP HIM OUT

New Delhi: Pakistan batter Ahmad Shehzad has retired from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after blaming all six franchises for making a "deliberate effort" to keep him out of the competition. He released a statement, giving a brief detail about the reasons for his not being a part of the PSL. He also hinted about taking offers from different franchises as his retirement from PSL does not mean that he is retiring from cricket in its entirety.

"I have tried really hard in domestic cricket consistently in the last few years, and did reasonably well in the National T20 Cup just before the PSL draft. There seems a deliberate effort to keep me out, even when franchises have opted for other performers with inferior numbers than me. But when everything is pre-planned, it doesn't really matter. I don't know whose responsibility it is to get top domestic performers in the PSL then," Ahmad said in his statement, according to ESPNcricinfo.