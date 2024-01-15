PRAKHAR CHATURVEDI BECOMES FIRST PLAYER TO SCORE 400 RUNS IN COOCH BEHAR TROPHY FINAL

Shivamogga (Karnataka): Karnataka's Prakhar Chaturvedi became the first player to score 400 in the final of Cooch Behar Trophy, the U-19 tournament of the BCCI, after his stroke-filled unbeaten 404 against Mumbai at the KSCA Navule Stadium here on Monday.

Prakhar Chaturvedi 638-ball knock was laced with 46 boundaris and three sixes as he powered hosts Karnataka to a mammoth 890 for 8 declared in 223 overs. The right-handed opener and his partner Karthik SU (50 off 67 balls) provided a century-stand (109 off 144 balls).

Chaturvedi then stitched a whopping 290-run stand for the second wicket with Harshil Dharmani (169 off 228 balls), who also scored century in the innings. Chaturvedi and number 10 batter Samarth N added an unbeaten 163 for the ninth wicket to achieve this feat.

According to former journalist Satish Visawanath Prakhar started to play cricket since he was 11 and has been with the SIX Cricket Academy from 2017. The SIX cricket Academy is based at the Padukone-Dravid Centre of Sports Excellence in Bengaluru.

Coming to the match, opting to field, Karnataka's Hardik Raj snapped four wickets as they bundled out Mumbai for 380 runs in the first innings. Opener Ayush Mhatre was the top scorer for the visitors with 145 runs while Ayush Vartak smashed 73 runs to help his side achieve a respectable total. However, everything got overshadowed once Prakhar Chaturvedi stepped out on the field as he carved out a niche for himself.

Interestingly, India head coach Rahul Dravid's son Samit was also the part of Karnataka's U-19 team, but he couldn't make any impact with the bat as he fell early on 22 runs off 46 balls while batting at number five. However, he picked two wickets including Vartak's.