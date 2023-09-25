'Our daughters keeping tricolour flying high': PM Modi on India's Women Cricket team winning gold at Asian Games
Published: 10 minutes ago
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian Women's Cricket team for winning a gold medal at the Asian Games 2022. The Women's Cricket team beat Sri Lanka by 19 runs to clinch a gold medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games final.
"What a grand show by our cricket team as they clinch Women's Cricket gold at the Asian Games. The country rejoices in their incredible achievement. Our daughters are keeping the tricolour flying high in the sporting arena too with their talent, grit, skill and teamwork. Congratulations for your great victory (sic)," PM said.
Earlier, Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat first, putting 116 runs on the board on a track that offered help to the spinners. India's star opener Smriti Mandhana (46) and Jemmimah Rodrigeous(42) stitched a 73-run partnership to help India post a respectable total.
In reply, Sri Lanka lost their wickets at regular intervals. Sri Lanka's middle order batters Hasini Parera(25) and Nilakshi De Silva(23) played a handy innings to help Sri Lanka get closer to the target but couldn't take her team over the line and were bundled for 97 runs.
It was a team effort which helped India register a historic victory. Indian pacer Titas Sadhu picked three wickets conceding 6 runs in her four overs with a maiden coupled by Rajeshwari Gayakwad with two wickets.