Hyderabad: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday lodged a formal protest with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the delay in visas for Pakistani scribes to cover the ongoing Cricket World Cup which is being held in India.

Only one or two Pakistani scribes were present for the marquee clash against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14 and none of the Pakistani fans were present in the stadium, which has a capacity to sit 1,32,000. The PCB also protested against the non-visa policy for its fans.

In a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, the PCB Media wrote, "The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has lodged another formal protest with the ICC over delays in visas for Pakistani journalists and the absence of a visa policy for Pakistan fans for the ongoing World Cup 2023." The PCB also filed a complaint with the ICC regarding the inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during their game against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Reportedly, Pakistan cricketers were booed by a section of the crowd during their game against India, which they lost, courtesy of Rohit Sharma's blistering innings. "The PCB has also filed a complaint regarding inappropriate conduct targeted at the Pakistan squad during the India vs Pakistan match held on 14 October 2023," the PCB Media further stated.