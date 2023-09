Lahore: Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in a Super 4 match of the Asia Cup here on Wednesday. Bangladesh made one change with fit-again Litton Das replacing in-form Najmul Hossain Shanto, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

Pakistan too made one change, replacing Mohammad Nawaz with Faheem Ashraf.

Teams: Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud. (PTI)