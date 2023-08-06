Islamabad: Pakistan government has given a go-ahead to its national men's cricket team to travel to India for the ODI World Cup starting in October. Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, said that sports should not be mixed with politics.

"Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its Cricket Team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations," the statement read.

"Pakistan's decision shows its constructive and responsible approach vis-à-vis India's intransigent attitude, as the latter had refused to send its Cricket Team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup."

"Pakistan, however, has deep concerns about the security of its Cricket Team. We are conveying these concerns to the International Cricket Council and the Indian authorities. We expect that full safety and security of Pakistan Cricket Team will be ensured during its visit to India," the press release concluded.

