PAKISTAN BANKING ON THEIR PACE ATTACK TO CONQUER THE WORLD

Hyderabad: Pakistan's stature in world cricket is special because of the kind of bowling attack they always have in their lineup. The country has produced some of the greatest pacers like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shoaib Akhtar in the past and their pace bowling arsenal will be their biggest asset in the Cricket World Cup 2023, which begins in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

Pakistan won their first and only ODI World Cup in 1992 but never managed to duplicate the same feat in the next editions. The Babar Azam-led side starts their campaign against the Netherlands at the Rajib Gandhi International Stadium here on October 6.

They also emerged as winners of the T20 World Cup in 2009 and clinched the title in the 2017 Champions Trophy but the ODI World Cup trophy always stayed away from the side. The 'Men in Green' are considered to be favourites by many thanks to their bowler's ability to tear apart any batting unit.

Looking at the team combination, the responsibility of taking wickets will be on their pacers while spinners will chip in by restricting the run flow. The batting unit will rely mostly on skipper Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan but batter Fakhar Zaman has also shown a lot of promise in the 50-over format by averaging 45.44 from just 77 innings and Pakistan will need him to dazzle with the bat.

Strength

Pakistan's pace attack comprises bowlers like Haris Rauf and left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. While Afridi has the ability to wreak havoc in the powerplay by swinging the delivery both ways, Haris can be quite dangerous with his explosive pace. Shaheen has an impressive record in the ODIs taking 86 wickets from 44 games with an economy of 5.45.

Haris consistently clocks around 145 KPH and his tight length and line help the cause as the batters get troubled thanks to his vicious pace. He has scalped 53 wickets from 28 ODIs with his bowling average below 30. These two bowlers will strengthen Pakistan's chances of winning the title but their biggest strength will be the captain, who can pummel any attack to submission. Babar has scored 5,409 ODI runs with an extraordinary average of 58.16 which makes him one of the most talented batters of the current era. Thus, the team will bank on their pacers while Babar and Mohammed Rizwan will have to take responsibility with the willow.

Weakness

Pacer Naseem Shah's absence is going to hurt Pakistan the most as he has the ability to generate a huge amount of late swing. He has a stellar record of 32 wickets from 14 innings with an economy of 4.68 and a strike rate of 21.7. Also, vice-captain Shadab Khan will be the lead spinner for the team but his strike rate and average both reading above 30 will be an issue of concern for the team. Also, they have left-arm orthodox spinner Mohammad Nawaz in the ranks but his wicket-taking ability has been average.

Another crisis situation that often comes for Pakistan is when their batting unit has to face a huge total. The batting unit is seen faltering in such a scenario and their fixture against India in the recently concluded Asia Cup was the prime example of it as the 'Men in Green' were bundled out for a meagre 128 while chasing a total of 357. Overall, their over-dependence on Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan could be problematic.

Opportunity

Right-arm medium pacer Mohammad Wasim will be the youngster looking to shine for the 'Men in Green' as he might get a chance to play in his first ODI World Cup. He has featured only in 16 ODIs so far and will have an opportunity to showcase his talent on the global stage. Thus, it will be important for Wasim to grab the opportunity with both hands.

Threat

Teams like England and Australia, who like to play with an attacking approach can turn out to be too dangerous for Pakistan as they can post a huge total and the Pakistani side can falter in such a scenario. So, chasing bigger targets is a very bright possibility in the tournament with many pitches favouring the batters and that will be the biggest threat for the Pakistani side.