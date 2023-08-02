New Delhi: The marquee World Cup clash between India and Pakistan will be held in Ahmedabad on October 14, instead of originally scheduled date October 15 as PCB has agreed with ICC and BCCI on proposed change of dates of two of its matches.

Pakistan will also play Sri Lanka on October 10 instead of October 12 in Hyderabad which will facilitate a three-day gap before the India game. The India versus Pakistan match had to be rescheduled due to issues with regards to deployment of security on the first day of Navratri festival in Ahmedabad.

The ICC and BCCI had approached the PCB for the rescheduling of two of its group matches including the one against India in Ahmedabad. The International Cricket Council (ICC), will soon release an updated schedule as apparently few other games involving other teams would also be rescheduled.

Pakistan's current schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:

October 6 - vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 12 - vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 15 - vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru (Day match).

Pakistan await security delegation nod for World Cup in India- The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to get clearance for sending its national team for the 50-over World Cup, provided that a security delegation visits India first and gives its nod. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a committee to review and decide on Pakistan's participation in the World Cup.

The committee is due to meet for the first time on Thursday under the chairmanship of foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto. Zaka Ashraf, the chairman of the PCB Management Committee, will also attend the meeting. "The committee is expected to recommend that a high-level security delegation be sent to India to visit all the venues, where the Pakistan team is scheduled to play its World Cup matches and review all the security and other arrangements," a source close to the committee said.

The 14-member committee includes various ministers and advisers, including the foreign minister, the interior minister, the law minister, the Inter-Provincial Coordination minister, the information and broadcasting minister, adviser on Kashmir affairs, adviser on establishment, the foreign secretary, PSPM, as well as representatives from secret agencies and other sensitive departments.

The source added that in principle, there was no objection to Pakistan playing in India, but the committee wanted assurance that the players, officials, fans and media would not face any problems. Pakistan last travelled to India during the 2016 World T20 Cup. The two countries have not engaged in bilateral cricket since 2012-13 and the last Test series was held in India in 2007. (PTI)