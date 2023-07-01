ODI WORLD CUP PAKISTAN TO SEND DELEGATION TO EXAMINE VENUES

Karachi: A security delegation from Pakistan will visit India to examine the ODI World Cup venues ahead of their team's departure. The procedural visit, as per the source, will be followed by the final call of visiting the neighboring country after the Pakistani establishment cleared the decks for the team to brace for the tournament.

The government will send the delegation to India once the new PCB chief takes over, which would happen after Eid holidays, according to an official source in the Inter-Provincial Coordination (Sports) Ministry. "The security delegation will go with representation from the PCB to inspect the venues where Pakistan will play and also the security and other arrangements made for them in the World Cup," the source said.

The delegation comprising officers would visit venues where the Pakistani team are set to play their games. They include Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. The final match that everyone have their eyes on will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15.

"Before any tour to India it is standard practice for the cricket board to seek permission from the government which normally sends a delegation to India," the official said. "The delegation will interact with the officials there and discuss and inspect with them the security and other arrangements for our players, officials, fans and media, who will go for the tournament," he said.

The official also mentioned that if the delegation comes to an understanding where they see other venues as better than the designated ones, they will convey their reservations and suggestions in the report.

"The PCB will share the report with the ICC and BCCI if the delegation has any concerns," he added.

Conveying that the visit is routine, he also said that the government had sent a delegation in the previous T20 World Cup tournament held in India to inspect the venues. "It was on the recommendation of the delegation that Pakistan's match at Dharamsala against India was moved to Kolkata."

The source maintained that the final announcement of the Pakistan team visiting India would be executed after the clearance provided by the government to the PCB. "This is not unusual and it is standard procedure for all tours to India. Even in other sports, the respective national federations have to get clearance from the government to send their teams to India for any competition."

Even as Pakistan Hockey Federation is waiting for clearance ahead of the Asian Champions Trophy to be held in Chennai in August, the national football team that participated in the SAFF Championship in Bengaluru had received last-minute NOC from the government bodies.

India will host the ICC ODI World Cup to be played across 10 cities from October 5 to November 19.