ODI WORLD CUP FORMER CRICKETERS JAY SHAH HAIL VIRAT KOHLI FOR HIS RECORD EQUALLING HUNDRED

Hyderabad: Former cricketers and BCCI secretary Jay Shah among others hailed Virat Kohli for his record-equalling 49th ODI ton, which he scored against South Africa in the league stage game of the ICC Cricket World Cup in Kolkata on Sunday.

Kohli equalled batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who has 49 ODI hundreds and now the duo jointly holds the record for most centuries in the 50-over format. Former India cricketers took to X to appreciate and laud Virat Kohli, who turned 35 on Sunday.

Former India pacer Jhulan Goswami posted, "A stunning century by the birthday king @ImVkohli matching Tendulkar’s record... the celebrations just doubled!"

The BCCI posted pictures of legendary South African batter Ab de Villiers patting Kohli on his back after he scored an unbeaten 101 on a challenging track. The caption read - "Mutual & admiration."

BCCI secretary Jay Shah in a post on X, "@imVkohli smashes a magnificent century on his birthday against South Africa! What a brilliant performance on this special day! His century is a testament to his unparalleled skill, and this achievement equals the legendary @sachin_rt record of 49 ODI centuries. A remarkable milestone for a cricket legend! 🇮🇳."

Former India swashbuckling opener Virender Sehwag said Kohli chose the right day to equal the great man's record. "What a day to equal the great man's record of most ODI 100's. His birthday at the historic Eden Gardens. Take a bow, #ViratKohli . Congratulations on a great one, ragon mein 100, dil me Bharat (sic).