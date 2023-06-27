ODI WORLD CUP 2023 INDIA VERSUS PAKISTAN ON OCTOBER 15 IN AHMEDABAD

Hyderabad: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday announced that the much-anticipated India and Pakistan clash during the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. This will be the eighth meeting between the two countries at the ODI Cricket World Cup.

The Narendra Modi Stadium, having a seating capacity of 1.32 lakh is expected to be sold out for the marquee clash. The opening game of the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup and the final will also be played in Ahmedabad on October 5 and November 19 respectively.

India and Pakistan have played seven times previously – in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015, and 2019 World Cups. India has never lost to Pakistan in ODI Cricket World Cup and the 'Men in Blue' would be aiming to continue the streak.

The only time when India and Pakistan did not play against each other in a World Cup was in 2007 when both teams crashed out of the World Cup in the opening round. The last time, when the arch-rivals met in ODI Cricket World Cup was in 2019 at Old Trafford. India had secured an 89-run victory (DLS method) over Pakistan after posting a mammoth 336/5, with the help of 113-ball 140 by opener and current skipper Rohit Sharma. India then restricted Pakistan to 212/6 in a rain-marred game.

India also defeated Pakistan in the semi-final of the 2011 Cricket World Cup at Mohali. India had defeated Pakistan by 29 runs after cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar scored a brisk 85 and later their bowlers put up a spirited show. Another memorable clash between the two arch-rivals had taken place during the 2003 ODI Cricket World Cup in Centurion, which is remembered for former India captain Sachin Tendulkar's exquisite cut shot over square off former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar.

