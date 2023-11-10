Wellington: New Zealand left-hand batter Henry Nicholls has been accused of breaking New Zealand Cricket's code of conduct after being reported by umpires for ball tampering in a domestic first-class match.

Television footage of the Plunket Shield match between Nicholls' Canterbury province and Auckland appears to show Nicholls brushing the ball against a helmet during a change of ends.

Nicholls has been reported for allegedly breaching Rule 3.1, article 1.15 of the Code during Day 3 of the Plunket Shield match between Canterbury and Auckland at Hagley Oval, New Zealand Cricket said in a statement Friday.

The rule in question "involves changing the condition of the ball in breach of Law 41.3 of the Laws of Cricket." New Zealand Cricket said the allegation had been referred to a commissioner for first-class cricket.

The allegation has been referred to a commisioner for first class cricket, and no date has yet been set for the hearing. Nicholls was selected in the New Zealand's test squad for two match series against Bangladesh in bangladesh after the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023. But Nicholls has not commented on the charge yet.