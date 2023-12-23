Hyderabad: Former Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma is trending on 'X', formerly known as Twitter after the reports of newly appointed skipper Hardik Pandya missing the upcoming season of Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an ankle injury are being circulated on social media on Saturday. Rohit Sharma fans are anticipating that the right hand batter will captain the franchise in IPL 2024.

Hardik Pandya has suffered an ankle injury during the ODI World Cup clash against Bangladesh and since then he has not represented the national side. The Indian all-rounder was appointed as the captain of MI franchise after he returned to his former side in an all-cash trade in the last month.

The development incensed a lot of fans and the franchise faced backlash for their decision. However, there is no official announcement from the franchise and Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) about his unavailability for the Afghanistan T20 series and upcoming IPL 2024.

Twitter user @SPORTYVISHAL posted and wrote, Rohit has 5 letters. • The last No of Rohit's jersey is 5. • MI has won 5 IPL titles. And Karma has 5 letters. The message is clear – Rohit Sharma is here to rule."

@Ctrlmemes_ wrote, "Dear Hardik Pandya, Messing with Rohit Sharma is like meeting your Karma."

"Hardik Pandya is almost Ruled out of IPL 2024 !! I repeat Never ever Mess with Rohit Sharma. Sharma & Karma always strikes!", Ctrl Memes.

"Hardik Pandya messed with the wrong guy , Rohit Sharma & Karma striked and he's almost out of the IPL 2024..!!," @Ninja_045 wrote.

"Hardik Pandya is likely to miss the IPL 2024. Feels like GOD is doing justice to Rohit Sharma. However, Rohit should not accept captaincy again and be a leader for Captain Surya Kumar yadav and guide him," wrote @AvengerReturns.

Rohit Sharma took over the Mumbai Indians captaincy in IPL 2013, leading the franchise to its maiden title win and then he never looked back. He helped the franchise lift the trophy for a record five times, joint most with Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni, who led his team's fifth trophy in IPL 2023. Overall, he led in 158 matches, winning 89 and losing 68.

India is scheduled to play against Afghanistan in three T20I match series in Afghanistan, which will get underway on January 11 and run till January 17.