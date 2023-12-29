NEPAL CRICKETER SANDEEP LAMICHHANE CONVICTED CONVICTED OF RAPE

Kathmandu (Nepal): Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane is found guilty of raping a minor by Kathmandu District Court on Friday. The final hearing of the case began on Sunday and a single bench of Judge Shishir Raj Dhakal delivered the verdict after the completion of the hearing. The jail term will be determined in the next hearing and the cricketer might face a severe punishment for his crime.

The 23-year-old Lamichhane is on bail from January 12 as the Patan High Court had ordered his release. A joint bench of judges Dhruva Raj Nanda and Ramesh Dahal had ordered the spinner's release in response to a review petition filed by him on a bond of INR two million with conditions.

The minor had filed the case against the cricketer on September 6. The case was filed at the Metropolitan Police Circle, Gaushala and he was arrested subsequently on October 6. In the aftermath of the event, the district attorney had demanded compensation from the international cricketer for the alleged mental and physical torture of the minor.