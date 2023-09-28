Hyderabad: Afghanistan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has announced his decision to step away from the ODIs after the upcoming World Cup to be held in India on social media on Thursday. The bizarre announcement shook the internet and netizens were quick to react upon knowing the update.

The decision from the pacer will be a big blow for the national side as he plays a crucial role for them in the power play as well as INdeath overs. Naveen has featured in seven ODIs scalping 14 wickets with a bowling average of 25.42. Naveen played his last ODI in January 2011 for the national team but will be a part of the setup in the World Cup.

Taking to his Instagram account, Naveen wrote that he is deciding to retire from the format with a heavy heart.

“It has been an absolute honour to represent my country would like to announce my retirement from ODI format at the end of this World Cup and will continue to wear this blue jersey in T20 cricket for my country,” Naveen wrote on Instagram.

“It hasn’t been an easy decision to make but to prolong my playing career had to take this tough decision would like to thank @afghanistancricketboard and all my fans for their support and unwavering love.”

His post on social media made a lot of waves and Afghanistan cricketers Rahmanullah Zadran and Abdullah Adil wished him good luck. One Twitter user named RohithRoyal1781 wrote in reaction to the post "Instead of playing ODI cricket, he planned to sell sweet mangoes #NaveenULHaq @LucknowIPL"

Another user named ZaheerAhmad0786 tweeted "#sweetmangoes retirement announcement! Naveen Ul Haq, at the young age of 24, has revealed his decision to retire from ODIs after the World Cup. Wishing him the best in his future endeavors! #NaveenUlHaaq ".