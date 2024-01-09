Delhi: India's best-performing athletes were on Tuesday conferred with the national sports awards by President Droupadi Murmu in a regal ceremony where shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy along with cricketer Mohammed Shami walked in to rapturous applause at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Indian shuttlers Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy received the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for their exceptional achievements in Badminton. The duo became the world No.1 last year, would be aiming for an Olympic medal in Paris, having all but sealed qualification for the global showpiece later this year by virtue of being world No.2.

"It is the first award won by an Indian badminton pair. I hope that it will inspire other youngsters to pick rackets and adopt the sport as a profession. Also, this achievement will motivate the other players to make their mark in the world of badminton and bring some more awards," Chirag told ETV Bharat moments after the Union Sports Ministry announced the National Awards.

"Very happy to achieve to be honoured with the Khel Ratna Award. It is a great feeling and that will motivate us to do well in the upcoming years. We want to perform at our best in the Olympics but don't want to burden ourselves with the pressure of a victory. We will take some learning from our experience in the last experience and will improve upon it " Satwik stated in an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat.

India's pace spearhead Mohammed Shami was honoured for his extraordinary performance in the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023, becoming the highest wicket taker of the tournament with 24 wickets in just seven matches. He also became the India's overall highest wicket taker, surpassing veteran pacer Zaheer Khan's 44 wickets in the elite tournament. In 18 WC matches, Shami has taken 55 wickets at an average of 13.52 and a strike rate of 15.81, with the best figures of 7/57.

The awards ceremony, usually held on August 29 to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, was deferred because of the Hangzhou Asian Games from September 23 till October 8 last year. An atmosphere of gaiety pervaded the Rashtrapati Bhawan as 26 athletes and para-athletes were conferred the Arjuna Awards.

The recipients (2023 awards):

Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award for 2023: Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy (badminton).

Arjuna Awards: Ojas Pravin Deotale (archery), Aditi Gopichand Swami (archery), Murali Sreeshankar (athletics), Parul Chaudhary (athletics), Mohammad Hussamuddin (boxing), R Vaishali (chess), Mohammed Shami (cricket), Anush Agarwalla (equestrian), Divyakriti Singh (equestrian dressage), Diksha Dagar (golf), Krishan Bahadur Pathak (hockey), Sushila Chanu (hockey), Pawan Kumar (kabaddi), Ritu Negi (kabaddi), Nasreen (kho-kho), Pinki (lawn bowls), Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar (shooting), Esha Singh (shooting), Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (squash), Ayhika Mukherjee (table tennis), Sunil Kumar (wrestling), Antim Panghal (wrestling), Naorem Roshibina Devi (wushu), Sheetal Devi (para archery), Illuri Ajay Kumar Reddy (blind cricket), Prachi Yadav (para canoeing).

Dronacharya Award (regular category) for outstanding coaches: Lalit Kumar (wrestling), RB Ramesh (chess), Mahaveer Prasad Saini (para athletics), Shivendra Singh (hockey), Ganesh Prabhakar Devrukhkar (mallakhamb).

Dronacharya Award (life-time category) for outstanding coaches: Jaskirat Singh Grewal (golf), Bhaskaran E (kabaddi), Jayanta Kumar Pushilal (table tennis).

Dhyan Chand Award for lifetime achievement: Manjusha Kanwar (badminton), Vineet Kumar Sharma (hockey), Kavitha Selvaraj (kabaddi).