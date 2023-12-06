Dhaka: Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim was seen at the receiving end of a bizarre incident on Wednesday as he got dismissed while handling the ball in the ongoing Test match against New Zealand. The incident happened on Day 1 of the Second Test in Dhaka. Rahim became the first batter from his country to be dismissed in such a manner.

The scenario happened during the 41st over of Bangladesh's first innings when Rahim defended a delivery from Kyle Jamieson under his eyes. However, the batter thought that the ball would roll toward his stumps so he stretched out his hand to stop it from hitting his wicket. The batter shoved away the ball with his left glove to extend his stay at the crease.

The fielding team immediately appealed after the incident for a dismissal and both the umpires came together to discuss the outcome of the happening. The decision was sent upstairs and Rahim was soon to register an unwanted record to his name. The TV umpire gave him out and so a historic moment was created on the cricket field. With the dismissal, he became the first Bangladesh batter to walk back to the pavilion due to handling the ball.