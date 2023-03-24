Yastika Bhatia is out for 21 runs. Anjali Sarvani takes her wicket. We have Hayley Matthews (17) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (12) and we are in for showtime.

Navi Mumbai: UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in the eliminator of the inaugural Women's Premier League here on Friday. Grace Harris is back in place of Shabnim Ismail for UP Warriorz, while MI are playing an unchanged side.

Harmanpreet Kaur: When we played last time it was a very good wicket to bat on. Chasing is something everything prefers, would've done the same. But we have a decent side. When we started we were looking positive. But those two games turned the tables. But we want to be positive. Going with the same team.

Alyssa Healy: Always nice to win the toss. Going to bowl tonight. Wicket looks a belter, don't think it'll change much. Hope dew comes in later. Last few teams batting first have lost the game. Few changes from the last match. Grace Harris comes back in, can't remember all the others. Unfortunately Shabnim misses out.

McGrath: It's been some good games, some poor games, but we've found a way to win. This is a very nice place to bat, I've loved it. Very hard as an allrounder. This tournament's proved I'm not the allrounder I've thought I was. Bowling is a work in progress. There's not much margin for error here. Basically if you just miss, you get put to the boundary. Tough place for bowlers, but our spinners have done a wonderful job for us. Hope they do it again tonight. Have had a pretty good run with trophies the last 12-18 months and this one would be nice to add to the collection. Hopefully the experience of playing in finals is valuable tonight. We have smashed a lot of cake in her face (plans for Healy's birthday). Pretty sure what she wants for her birthday is a win.

A nice birthday present for Healy as she wins the toss. It's proved crucial here at DY Patil with the last seven matches won by the team chasing.

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Melie Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (wk/capt), Shweta Sehrawat, Simran Shaikh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri.