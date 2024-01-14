MUMBAI INDIANS POST SPARKS DISCUSSION ABOUT ROHIT SHARMA AND FRANCHISE CONTROVERSY

Hyderabad: India Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians debatable post has become a center stage for franchise' former skipper Rohit Sharma fans on social media platform.

The franchise shared a post India's squad for the first two tests of the five-match series against England after BCCI’s announcement with names and visual representation of three players with KL Rahul at the forefront of the graphic along with Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer.

MI posted a graphic on their official 'X' handle, formerly known as Twitter and wrote, "Your thoughts on the squad, paltan?" However, Rohit's absence in visual representation led to criticism from fans, who are making fun of franchise slogan 'One Family'.

@TheHelmetPunch commented on MI's post saying, "I understand other franchises not using rohit the Captain's face in their team announcement post, but didn't expect this from #OneFamily."

"What a pathetic franchise you are. Where's Rohit in your poster? He's the national captain. Worst franchise. Better he plays for a different team this IPL. Trade ON," @impmanaskumar penned.

"I understand other franchises not using rohit the Captain's face in their team announcement post, but didn't expect this from #OneFamily . Interesting times ahead. Something fishy," wrote @viplnt.

"Didn't expect this from #OneFamily The image of the Indian Captain, who also happens to be the only captain to ever win an IPL title for MI, is not on the poster? Seriously?," wrote @rsudharshan95.

This has happened after the few days of the franchise's shocking announcement of Hardik Pandya’s appointment as the captain which resulted in the end of 35-year-old's successful tenure as skipper in the cash-rich league. Hardik Pandya his former franchise in an all-cash deal with Gujarat Titans (GT) in November.