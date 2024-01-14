Mumbai Indians post sparks discussion about Rohit Sharma and franchise controversy
Published: 9 minutes ago
Hyderabad: India Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians debatable post has become a center stage for franchise' former skipper Rohit Sharma fans on social media platform.
The franchise shared a post India's squad for the first two tests of the five-match series against England after BCCI’s announcement with names and visual representation of three players with KL Rahul at the forefront of the graphic along with Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer.
I understand other franchises not using rohit the Captain's face in their team announcement post, but didn't expect this from #OneFamily 😂😂— Sæn (@TheHelmetPunch) January 13, 2024
MI posted a graphic on their official 'X' handle, formerly known as Twitter and wrote, "Your thoughts on the squad, paltan?" However, Rohit's absence in visual representation led to criticism from fans, who are making fun of franchise slogan 'One Family'.
Where's the "One Family"? Is there a plan by Mumbai Indians to potentially drop Rohit Sharma from the squad next year? It's puzzling to see the Indian captain and their own successful leader excluded from posters.— Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952_) January 13, 2024
@TheHelmetPunch commented on MI's post saying, "I understand other franchises not using rohit the Captain's face in their team announcement post, but didn't expect this from #OneFamily."
Mumbai Indians don't know how to respect their goat. I feel really bad for Rohit who dedicated almost his entire IPL career to MI. #OneFamily #INDvsENG— @vipin mishra 🇮🇳 (@viplnt) January 13, 2024
"What a pathetic franchise you are. Where's Rohit in your poster? He's the national captain. Worst franchise. Better he plays for a different team this IPL. Trade ON," @impmanaskumar penned.
"I understand other franchises not using rohit the Captain's face in their team announcement post, but didn't expect this from #OneFamily . Interesting times ahead. Something fishy," wrote @viplnt.
What a pathetic franchise you are. Where's Rohit in your poster? He's the national captain. Worst franchise. Better he plays for a different team this IPL. Trade ON— Manas K Pradhan 🇮🇳 (@impmanaskumar) January 13, 2024
"Didn't expect this from #OneFamily The image of the Indian Captain, who also happens to be the only captain to ever win an IPL title for MI, is not on the poster? Seriously?," wrote @rsudharshan95.
This has happened after the few days of the franchise's shocking announcement of Hardik Pandya’s appointment as the captain which resulted in the end of 35-year-old's successful tenure as skipper in the cash-rich league. Hardik Pandya his former franchise in an all-cash deal with Gujarat Titans (GT) in November.
I understand other franchises not using rohit the Captain's face in their team announcement post, but didn't expect this from #OneFamily 😂😂— @vipin mishra 🇮🇳 (@viplnt) January 13, 2024
Rohit Sharma, who took over the MI captaincy in IPL 2013, leading the franchise to its maiden title win and then he never looked back. He helped the franchise to win the trophy for a record five times, joint most with Chennai Super Kings. Overall, he led in 158 matches out of which on 89 occasions the franchise has emerged victorious and lost 68 games.
