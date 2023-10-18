Shane Bond parts ways with five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians after nine years
Published: 2 hours ago
Mumbai (Maharashtra): Mumbai Indians on Wednesday announced that Shane Bond’s successful tenure that began in 2015 has ended after a nine-year stint with the team, bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career that included four Indian Premier League (IPL) trophies as bowling coach for Mumbai Indians, and Head Coach of MI Emirates in the inaugural season in International League T20 (ILT20).
One of the greatest ever bowlers of his generation, Shane Bond's approach to bowling was that of an artist, able to master the conditions and deliver for the team, as a player, leader, and then coach.
Shane Bond said, “I would like to thank the Ambani family for the opportunity to be part of MI One Family for the last nine seasons. It has been an incredible experience with so many great memories on and off the field."
"I have been lucky enough to work with and have strong relationships with so many great people, both players, and staff. I will miss them all and wish them all the best for the future. Finally thanks to the MI Paltan for their support as well," the former right-hand pacer added.
Shane Bond took charge as the team’s bowling coach in 2015 and was involved in Mumbai Indians title triumphs in 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 to become one of the most decorated and celebrated coaches in franchise history. He served as the head coach for MI Emirates, in the inaugural edition of ILT20, where his role was to blend the experience of the international players with the local domestic players.
