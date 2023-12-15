Chennai: The Madras High Court Friday sentenced an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer G Sampath Kumar to 15 days imprisonment on a criminal contempt of court petition filed against him by cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni for having reportedly made contumacious remarks against the Supreme Court and the High Court.

Earlier, Justices PN Prakash and RMT Teekaa Raman has ordered notice to the officer and asked him to appear before it to tender his explanation. Kumar was accused of having made the remarks in his written reply to a ₹100 crore defamation suit filed by the cricketer in 2014 for having named him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) betting scam.

Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram granted the mandatory consent for moving the criminal contempt of court petition against the IPS officer. On July 7, the IPS officer sought the the AG to reconsider his decision, which was rejected. A detailed order was issued against the plea from Kumar.

Sampath Kumar was once placed under suspension in 2014 for allegedly taking bribe from one of the bookies accused in the IPL betting scam case. Later, an inquiry into the allegations gave him a clean chit, leading to his re-instatement.