New Delhi: Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has made a shocking statement in a recent interview commenting that he and MS Dhoni are not close friends.

The former Indian cricketer was known as one of the quality fielders around the world and his quick running between the wickets was quite popular. His running between the wickets along with MS Dhoni was a popular facet of his game and the two used to share a good chemistry on the field. Thus, it was a perception that the two are close pals but Yuvraj denied such claims in a recent interview saying he and the former Indian skipper are not close friends.

"Should I be politically correct or honest? Let me be politically correct because if you ask Mahi (Mahendra Singh Dhoni), he will be politically correct. Me and Mahi (Mahendra Singh Dhoni) are not close friends; we were friends because of cricket; we played together. My lifestyle was very different from his, so we were never close friends, just because of cricket,” Yuvraj Singh said on 'The Ranveer Show' (TRS) podcast.

As MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh - both were agile on the field, they used to take quick runs in the middle. Sharing his views on the same, Yuvraj Singh remarked that they aimed to give 100 percent to the team on the field. Also, he shared that they used to have a clash of opinions as the captain and vice-captain.

"When me and Mahi went on the ground, we gave more than 100 percent for our country, and he was captain and I was the vice-captain. When he came into the team, he was four years junior to me," recalled the south-paw.